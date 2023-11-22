The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan joined the “Ramp up Rise up Accessibility” campaign yesterday morning at State House, as part of the campaign to raise awareness on accessibility to wheelchair bound persons. The campaign is not only seeking to raise awareness on lack of accessibility for those with mobility issues but it is also geared towards both the Public and Private Sector to take into account the societal responsibility required to better support those with mobility impairments, as well as seek ways to improve the areas. At State House ramps are usually available to assist those that come for the touring.

President Ramkalawan’s wheelchair challenge at the State House main building was an opportunity to see how wheelchair accessible and friendly are key areas of the main building as well as to identify and proposed immediate and potential long-term solutions. Areas identified for action include modifying the existing ramps to make them more accessible, a proper toilet facility, and dedicated parking for wheelchair users. Furthermore, the State House is planning to install a lift that will be beneficial for both disables in wheelchairs as well as elderly visitors to reach the top floor.

Speaking to the media after the Challenge the President commended the 'Ramp up, Rise up' Team for their efforts and pledged the government's commitment to continue its efforts for inclusion and working together to find better ways to accommodate disabled and the elderly members of society.

The campaign is an initiative of Mrs Christine Winslow in collaboration with Ministry Youth, Sports and Family.