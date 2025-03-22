His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, attended the 2024 graduation ceremony of the School of Business Studies Academy (SBSA) yesterday afternoon at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS).

The prestigious event honoured the achievements of 195 graduates, including 146 who successfully completed four full-time programs: Diploma in Business Management and Administration, Diploma in Accounting and Finance, Diploma in Human Resource Management, and Certificate in Administrative Skills.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the coveted President’s Cup to Mr. Carlos Payet, recognizing his outstanding academic performance, exemplary conduct, and role as an ambassador for SBSA. Ms. Laura Ally was awarded the Medal of Academy Excellence for her exceptional dedication and distinction in her studies. Additional honors included awards for best effort in each full-time program, outstanding performance, excellence in AAT external examinations, governing board recognition, and the SBSA Most Resilient Learner Award.

In her address, SBSA Director Mrs. Josianne Bristol commended the graduates, noting that 46 had completed their programs with distinction.

"As we celebrate your achievement, we also celebrate your launch into future endeavours. We have witnessed your capabilities, hard work, and perseverance. We sincerely believe in you and know you will achieve your dreams. Go forth with confidence, knowing that you have the foundation to build a meaningful and successful future. Always remember that business is not only about profit, it is about people, leadership, and creating solutions that improve lives. Be ethical, be resilient, and never stop learning" she urges.

She concluded by reaffirming SBSA’s pride in its graduates: "The SBSA family is proud of you, and we wish only the best for you. We have instilled in you numerous qualities that will set you apart as you enter the world of business and further studies. Remember, this business world is filled with both opportunities and obstacles, but it is your character, your values, and your willingness to push forward that will guide you to greatness."

The ceremony also featured an inspiring speech by Mr. Darrel Antat, a distinguished SBSA alumnus, former lecturer, and current governing board member. Congratulating the graduates, he encouraged them to uphold the values instilled by SBSA.

"Take yourself as seriously as your lecturers do," Mr. Antat advised. "Trust yourself and don't leave the SBSA core values behind, because while each of your journeys will be unique, we have all been given the keys to an incredible gateway of opportunities. Make yourself proud."

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Luigi Frederick.

Among the esteemed guests in attendance were Minister of Education Mr. Justin Valentin; Minister of Youth, Sports, and Family Mrs. Marie-Celine Zialor; Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Hon. Sebastien Pillay; along with principal secretaries, directors, members of the National Assembly, sponsors, lecturers, parents, and other invited guests.