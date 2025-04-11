President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, joined by Minister for Employment and Social Affairs, Mrs. Patricia Francourt, and Minister for Education, Mr. Justin Valentin, for the foundation stone laying ceremony and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the Youth Hope Center at Bonne Espoire, Mont Posee Thursday Afternoon.

The SR 65 million facility is a strategic response to growing national concerns regarding youth anti-social behaviour. Envisioned as a secure and modern establishment, the Youth Hope Center will house approximately 50 young individuals in a residential rehabilitation program. In addition, the center will offer alternative education pathways to facilitate their reintegration into mainstream schooling.

In his address, President Ramkalawan articulated the vision behind the project: “This center is being established to take care of the most vulnerable and give them the best chance in life.” He further called on parents to actively participate in shielding their children from negative societal influences.

The government has committed SR 30 million from local funding for construction, with an additional SR 1 million allocated under the Department of Social Affairs for pre-operational expenses in 2025. Authorities emphasized that the initiative aligns with the obligations set forth in the Children Act of 1982 and the Seychellois Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, both of which require special protections for children and young persons.

Minister Francourt underlined the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration, stating: “We all need to take our responsibility to ensure that the most vulnerable amongst our children have a second chance and hope for a better future. Child protection is an essential duty that requires our attention and collective dedication.”

Minister Valentin expressed optimism about the center’s long-term impact, noting: “We have started a journey to give Seychelles a chance to work with children at risk.” He also appealed to the wider community, urging citizens to help ensure that fewer children would ever require such services.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Mr. Stanio Arissol, Speaker of the Seychelles National Youth Assembly, who underscored the center’s role in addressing youth vulnerability: “This cenrer is very important to cater for vulnerable youths,” he said, adding, “Society can put all resources at your disposition, but the willingness and determination to live a positive life depends on us.”

A moving testimony was delivered by Mr. Devine Malcouzane, who shared his personal journey of transformation after participating in a similar rehabilitation program seven years ago. His story offered a powerful, real-life testament to the life-changing potential of such initiatives.

Once operational, the Youth Hope Center is expected to deliver holistic rehabilitative services through a blend of residential care, alternative education, vocational training, and outdoor activities, all aimed at reducing school dropouts and juvenile delinquency.

Also present for the ceremony were the Spreaker of National Assembly, Mr Roger Mancienne, Minster for Internal Affairs, Mr. Errol Fonseka, Minister for Lands and Housing, Mr.Billy Rangasamy, Minister for Youth Sport and Family Mrs Marie Celine Zialor, Member of the National Assembly for the Anse Boileau District, Hon. Philip Arrisol, Justice Mohan Burhan, Representation of the Seychelles Police, Representative of the Seychelles Prison Service,Principal secretaries, District Administrator Ms. Anne Savy and invited guests.