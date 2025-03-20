President Wavel Ramkalawan today chaired a high-level forum uniting Principal Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers tasked with implementing government policies and ensuring efficient service delivery across all sectors. The strategic meeting, themed "Driving Impact: Leadership beyond Bureaucracy," was held at the Sheikh Khalifa Diagnostic Centre Conference Room at Seychelles Hospital.

The gathering provided a platform for senior government officials to align priorities, exchange insights on implementation challenges, and collaborate on solutions to enhance public service efficiency. This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to strengthening governance frameworks and improving service quality for citizens.

The interactive session covered key areas, including adherence to legal protocols presented by Attorney General Vincent Perera, digital transformation in public service through IFMIS and HRMS implementation, and the enhancement of public service delivery via PMS. These discussions were facilitated by Chief Secretary Shella Mohideen and Principal Secretary Kevin Perin.

In her opening address, Chief Secretary Mohideen emphasized the need for a reflective assessment of existing laws, procedures, and bureaucratic processes to determine their value in enhancing government services.

Delivering the keynote address, President Ramkalawan issued a call to action, urging all accounting officers to embrace decision-making roles, eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, lead with accountability, and foster collaboration by breaking down administrative silos to improve overall efficiency.

"Let us make good decisions that will help move our country forward, decisions that will help remove frustration among our people," stated the President.