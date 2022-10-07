It is with great sadness that the Foreign Affairs Department has learnt of the passing away of Mr Harold Green, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Seychelles in Alaska.

Since his appointment as Honorary Consul in March 1999, the late Harold Green had been unwavering in his commitment to serving Seychelles, a country he had grown to love like his own. He was one of the longest-serving Honorary Consuls of Seychelles and was very active in that role, working in close collaboration with local stakeholders on projects for the benefit of Seychellois communities. He was known for his interest in local sports and contribution to the development of football at the district level through his donation of football gear.

“Harold was always full of life. He had a real passion for golfing and traveling the world. He will forever be remembered for his sharp mind, humour, for being an endlessly driven individual and most of all, for his dedication in promoting Seychelles interests,” remarked Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

In this moment of grief and mourning, the Management and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism join Minister Radegonde in expressing their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr Green.