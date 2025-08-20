President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the graduation ceremony at the Seychelles Police Academy Wednesday morning, celebrating the achievements of the first cohort of in-service police officers to complete a certificate program in policing.

The milestone ceremony recognized the successful completion of an intensive 18-month part-time training program, comprising 17 comprehensive modules accredited by the Seychelles Qualifications Authority (SQA). This inaugural cohort represents a diverse group of dedicated officers, ranging in age from 20 to 59 years, drawn from various units across the Seychelles Police Force.

The ceremony's highlight was the presentation of awards to graduates who demonstrated exceptional performance in both practical applications and academic pursuits. President Ramkalawan had the distinguished honour of presenting the President's Cup to Police Constable Shannon Accouche, who emerged as the overall best performer through her exemplary conduct, unwavering engagement, physical fitness, and academic excellence throughout the program.

PC Accouche's exceptional dedication was further recognized with the Outstanding Academic Award for her distinguished performance across all training modules. Meanwhile, PC Benjamin Sedgwick received the Outdoor Programs Award in acknowledgment of his excellent physical standards and field performance.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Hendrica Marie, Commandant of the Seychelles Police Academy, congratulated all graduates for their unwavering willingness and determination to complete the demanding training program despite various challenges encountered along the way.

"This training was previously offered exclusively to secondary school leavers, excluding in-service officers," explained ASP Marie. "With our new accredited training framework, we created opportunities for serving staff through an open application process, enabling them to elevate their qualifications from basic police training to certified trainee officer status. "ASP Marie urged the graduates to "be the change they want to see," emphasizing their role as catalysts for positive transformation within the force.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ted Barbe expressed his profound honour in witnessing this historic graduation, encouraging the new graduates to cherish this significant milestone in their careers. He challenged them to uphold three fundamental guiding principles: Integrity, Service, and Courage, values essential for success and strengthening the vital bond between law enforcement and the community they serve.

This groundbreaking program represents a significant advancement in professional development opportunities within the Seychelles Police Force, demonstrating the organization's commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in law enforcement training.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs Mr. Errol Fonseka, Deputy Commissioner of Police Francis Songoire, Assistant Commissioner Antoine Denousse, members of the Police Executive, senior and junior officers of the Police Force, family members, and invited guests.