President Wavel Ramkalawan today received the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Kartik Pandefor a farewell courtesy call at State House, marking the completion of his diplomatic tenure in Seychelles.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan conveyed his sincere appreciation to the High Commissioner for his dedicated service in strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Seychelles and India. He noted the significant progress achieved under his tenure in advancing bilateral relations, particularly in areas of health, education, security, maritime cooperation, capacity building, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.

The President further expressed gratitude for India’s continued support to Seychelles, highlighting projects and initiatives that have contributed to the country’s socio-economic development and resilience.

The outgoing High Commissioner, H.E Pande for his part, extended his appreciation to the Government and people of Seychelles for their warmth, cooperation, and partnership throughout his posting. He reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to further deepen relations with Seychelles in the years ahead.