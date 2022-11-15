The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, accepted the credentials of the new Chargé d’Affaires e.p of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Benny Yan Pieter Siahaan, on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, yesterday, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Ambassador Fock Tave congratulated the newly accredited Chargé d’Affaires in his new role and expressed Seychelles' appreciation of the friendship that exists between the two countries. “Being archipelagos, Seychelles and Indonesia face similar challenges such as climate change and share an interest in various sectors, namely the blue economy, among others”, she added.

She also congratulated the Chargé d’Affaires for his Government assuming the Chairmanship of the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, taking place in Bali, Indonesia.

The Principal Secretary and the Chargé d’Affaires discussed the possibility of signing a General Cooperation Agreement between Seychelles and Indonesia. Ambassador Fock Tave stated that the Agreement will enable cooperation in various sectors, namely tourism and education, and will pave the way for a Joint Commission mechanism between the two countries.

Additionally, Ambassador Fock Tave discussed the vulnerabilities of Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) and sought Indonesia’s support for the adoption and implementation of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which accentuates the need for SIDS to be assessed based on their vulnerabilities instead of their GDP per Capita.

Seychelles and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in December 1985.

H.E Mr Benny Yan Pieter Siahaan will be based in Madagascar.

The Chargé d’Affaires was accompanied to the meeting by the Honorary Consul for Indonesia, Mr Harry Tirant and Consular staff based at the Embassy, Mr Nana Jupena.

Also present were Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms Lindy Ernesta, Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Ms Amenda Padayachy and Third Secretary, Mr Jean-Luc Louise.