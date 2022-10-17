The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Randolf Samson as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Authority.

Mr Samson holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts and Economics with specialisation in Business Studies and Economics from the University of Manchester.

Mr Samson has been a long serving employer of the Financial Services Authority, with 15 years of working experience. He started his career in 2007 as a Compliance Officer within the Compliance and Legal Section of the then Seychelles International Business Authority (SIBA).

He has since then held several key senior positions from the Compliance and Legal Section; Registry Section; Authorizations Section (formerly Business Development); Capital Markets and Collective Investments Schemes; Supervision Section (Securities and Funds) Fiduciary Supervision Section; Anti‐Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Prior to his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Authority, Mr Samson was the Director of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism section within the FSA, a post he has served since 2021.

Mr Samson’s appointment is effective from the 15th October, 2022.