On Thursday 20 March 2025, a signing ceremony was held at Maison Quéau de Quinssy where Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and H.E. Mrs. Olivia Berkeley-Christmann, the Ambassador of France, formalised an Extradition Agreement between Seychelles and France.
This signing concludes numerous consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Attorney General’s Office, and French representatives. The purpose of the Extradition Agreement between Seychelles and France seeks to enhance the extradition process for suspected criminals, improve the focus on crimes that are recognised by both countries, and will provide an enhanced response to transnational crime.
The conclusion of the Agreement also signifies the collaboration and a reinforcement of the diplomatic relations between Seychelles and France.