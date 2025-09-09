Ambassador Cillia Mangroo, formally presented her credentials as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva to Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, during a ceremony held on Monday 8th September 2025.

On this occasion, Ambassador Mangroo and Director-General Valovaya discussed a range of key issues aligned with Seychelles’ national priorities and the broader United Nations Agenda, including climate change financing, women’s representation on the global stage, trade, sustainability of development goals and human rights issues.

Director-General Valovaya commended Seychelles for the importance it places on achieving the Sustainable Development Agenda and acknowledged the country’s leadership in conservation and sustainability, remarking at Seychelles’ achievement of being one of the leading nations in these efforts.

Since joining the United Nations as its 145th member on 1st September 1976, Seychelles has remained a proud and active participant in the international community, consistently advocating for equitable, sustainable and inclusive development. Ambassador Mangroo reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to constructive dialogue and meaningful collaboration within the UN system.