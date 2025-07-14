As Africa’s leading entertainment platform, MultiChoice (www.MultiChoice.com) is setting a bold benchmark for corporate citizenship, not only on screens, but in communities across the continent. With the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the Group reaffirms its commitment to building a more inclusive, ethical, and sustainable Africa.

“This report doesn’t just sum up what we’ve done - it’s a call to keep building a future that’s more inclusive, more sustainable and more connected,” says Calvo Mawela, Group CEO of MultiChoice. “Whether we’re backing entrepreneurs, nurturing talent, or promoting climate solutions, our purpose stays the same: to enrich lives and deliver real, lasting value across Africa.”

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), MultiChoice’s ESG strategy targets areas where it can make the greatest impact from clean energy and climate action to education, equity, and economic growth.

Impact through film and sports development

From film sets to football fields, MultiChoice continues to unlock opportunity through education, training, and community development.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has trained 486 emerging filmmakers across 14 countries. In FY2025, 86 graduates completed the programme, which includes mentorship, masterclasses, and production placements with partners like Zee World, Sony, and the Mastercard Foundation.

Sport remains a cornerstone of MultiChoice’s social impact. The DStv Schools Netball Challenge reached over 28,000 schoolgirls from 2,800 schools - with standout teams like Khombindlela High earning provincial recognition.

The DStv Diski Challenge, celebrating its 10th year, has helped over 350 players enter professional football. In the last season alone, 23 players were selected for national U17 and U20 squads, while 19 earned Premiership promotion.

Through the Let’s Play programme, more than 140,000 learners now benefit from school-based sports infrastructure. And in 2025, 250 teachers completed training through Premier Skills, a coaching development partnership with the English Premier League.

Shaping environmental impact through innovation and collaboration

Africa is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions and MultiChoice is acting with urgency and intention.

In the last year, MultiChoice recorded a carbon footprint of 72,399 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (Scopes 1&2), showing steady progress in emissions reduction. More than 1 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy were generated through solar and green infrastructure, while 7,048 trees were planted across local communities to boost biodiversity.

MultiChoice also partnered with The Earthshot Prize, the world’s leading environmental award, to bring the 2024 ceremony to Cape Town - the first time it was hosted in Africa. The event, broadcast across the continent, spotlighted local innovators including Kenya’s Keep It Cool and Ghana’s GAYO, both recognised for breakthrough climate solutions.

Since 2021, Africa has produced 10 Earthshot finalists, 3 winners, and nearly 400 nominations in 2024 alone, with over £6 million raised to fund African-led sustainability efforts.

Bold anti-piracy action to safeguard contentGovernance is the backbone of MultiChoice’s ESG approach. Its sustainability disclosures align with GRI and JSE guidelines, underpinned by Board-level oversight and clear ethical principles.

One of the Group’s most active areas is anti-piracy enforcement. In FY2025, MultiChoice supported over 155 raids, resulting in the shutdown of 4,351 illegal networks and the arrest of 107 individuals involved in digital piracy.

The Partners Against Piracy (PAP) coalition also grew its regional footprint. In 2024, Ethiopia became the latest country to formalise cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening the fight against intellectual property theft across the continent.

Inclusive growthBeyond its internal operations, MultiChoice plays a catalytic role in advancing economic inclusion by supporting black-owned, women-led, and youth-driven enterprises.

MultiChoice’s economic footprint extends beyond direct employment, with significant investments in black-owned businesses and women-led enterprises. The MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) supported 79 black-owned SMMEs, with 50% women-owned businesses benefiting from over R410 million in funding. This has created 1,000+ jobs and provided key support for sustainable local growth.

In addition, the Youth Employment Service (YES) created 1,980 new jobs in FY2025, providing opportunities for young South Africans to gain experience and access career pathways in the media and digital industries.

“Through all of this, it’s the people around us - our customers, employees, partners, and communities - who give us strength,” adds Mawela. “ESG isn’t a side project. It’s part of who we are and how we show up for Africa every day.”

To learn more about MultiChoice’s ESG pillars and performance, download the full 2025 ESG Report at: www.MultiChoice.com