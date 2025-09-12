Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer of the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com), has been named as a finalist in the Women in Business Support and Consultancy Award category at the Athena Awards 2025, hosted by Business Women Connect Aberdeen.

The Athena Awards shine a spotlight on women across the North East and beyond who are breaking barriers, driving growth and making a tangible difference in their industries and communities. For Seona, being shortlisted in the Women in Business Support and Consultancy category reflects her dedication to helping businesses from all sectors and all sizes to unlock international opportunities, expand their horizons and take their first steps into global markets.

As Chief Operating Officer of SABA, Seona plays a central role in guiding Scottish businesses into new territories, providing expertise and insight that has already helped countless organisations build connections across Africa and beyond. Her leadership extends beyond her role at SABA, as she also sits on the Scottish Government’s Export Gender Gap Working Group, where she contributes to shaping fairer and more inclusive access to international trade for women and underrepresented groups.

Speaking about the shortlisting, Seona said: "It’s incredible to be shortlisted for another award this year, and I know this recognition is only possible because of the support I have from our CEO, Frazer Lang, and our board. Their trust allows me to focus on what I care about most — helping countless businesses take their first steps into international markets. I also want to wish the other shortlisted candidates the very best of luck. We’re all in this together and it’s inspiring to see the talent being recognised."

While Seona now prepares for the final interview stage, she remains focused on her work supporting businesses to grow internationally and highlighting Scotland’s strengths on the global stage.

The winners of the Athena Awards will be announced later this year, but for Seona, the shortlisting alone is a reminder of the impact that collaboration, vision and a strong support network can have.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.