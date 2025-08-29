Having recently emerged as a major oil and gas producer in West Africa, Senegal’s Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines will participate as a Diamond Partner at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference - taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The country’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines Birame Soulèye Diop is also speaking, underscoring the country’s commitment to collaboration, investment and project advancement.

The Ministry’s participation comes as the country advances offshore hydrocarbon production, while promoting new investment opportunities on the back of offshore project success. The partnership reflects Senegal’s commitment to advancing investment-driven partnerships across oil, gas and renewables, while showcasing recent developments in the country’s legal and policy frameworks.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Senegal has emerged as a pivotal oil and gas producer, following the launch of major offshore projects. In April 2025, energy major bp announced the successful loading of the first LNG cargo from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 project, marking a historic milestone for Senegal’s gas industry. Located offshore between Senegal and Mauritania, GTA is one of Africa’s most complex deepwater developments and is designed to produce approximately 2.3 million tons of LNG annually. The project positions Senegal as a competitive LNG exporter and unlocks opportunities for investment across gas infrastructure, transport and downstream utilization. These achievements follow the announcement of first gas from the GTA field in December 2024, which underscored Senegal’s rapid emergence as a key player in the global LNG market.

Building on this momentum, the Yakaar-Teranga Gas Project – targeting a final investment decision in 2025 – will expand domestic gas-to-power capacity while providing additional volumes for LNG exports, forming the next pillar of Senegal’s gas monetization strategy. Energy major Kosmos Energy and Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen are currently seeking partners to support the project, highlighting a strategic opportunity for investors.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s oil sector continues to deliver strong results. Since achieving first oil in 2024, the Sangomar offshore field has exceeded expectations, producing 16.9 million barrels of crude last year – well above its target of 11.7 million. Operated by global energy company Woodside Energy, the field has already begun supplying Senegal’s domestic refinery in Dakar, where 650,000 barrels have been processed into diesel, kerosene, gasoline and butane. This milestone strengthens the local value chain, reduces reliance on imports and creates new opportunities for investment in refining, infrastructure and downstream development.

The Ministry’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 also comes as the country spearheads human capital development, striving to position local Senegalese entrepreneurs and companies at the forefront of oil and gas development. Recently, an oil and gas scholarship program was launched by gas company Vivo Energy and the government of Senegal, aimed at training the next generation of energy professionals and equipping local talent with the skills needed to drive the sector’s growth.

“Senegal’s emergence as a leading African energy market, underpinned by strong policy direction and recent oil and gas milestones, offers investors strong opportunities across the entire value chain. With integrated strategies for crude, LNG and renewables, the country is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for long-term energy investment in Africa,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.