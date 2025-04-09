Last week, the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) was proud to host the Scotland–Côte d’Ivoire: Research&Innovation Exchange, a dynamic and insightful webinar that brought together more than 50 attendees from both countries. The event focused on building bridges between universities, research institutes and innovation-driven organisations across Côte d’Ivoire and Scotland.

With representation from academia, research institutions, government agencies and private sector actors, the discussion explored how collaborative partnerships can address pressing challenges and unlock mutual opportunities — particularly in agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure and education.

One of the standout themes of the exchange was sectoral alignment. Both Côte d’Ivoire and Scotland share ambitions around sustainable agriculture, green energy transition and technological innovation. This webinar helped identify where those priorities overlap — and how collaboration can amplify impact. From tackling food security through climate-smart agriculture to boosting capacity in clean energy research, the potential for partnership is tangible and exciting.

Another pressing issue that emerged was the skills shortage faced by both countries, particularly in sectors that are growing fast but require specialist knowledge. Participants discussed the importance of developing joint training programmes, knowledge exchange initiatives and twinning models between universities to help bridge this gap.

Perhaps most encouraging was the momentum generated during and after the session. Conversations between Scottish and Ivorian organisations have already begun. We are seeing meaningful steps being taken towards developing formal partnerships, co-designed research projects and even potential staff and student exchange programmes.

"This webinar is part of a wider series of initiatives we're delivering with partners in Côte d’Ivoire, all aimed at building momentum behind what we believe will become a significant and mutually beneficial trade and innovation relationship between our two countries," said Frazer Lang, CEO of the Scottish Africa Business Association. "We're seeing strong appetite on both sides, and SABA is excited to be helping shape the foundation of long-term partnerships."

SABA is proud to have been at the forefront of bringing this initiative together with support from the Ambassador, Her Excellency Mrs Sara Amani and her team, along with Mr Franck Sahou of CEPICI. As an organisation that exists to build meaningful commercial, research and innovation ties between Scotland and Africa, this exchange reflects our ongoing commitment to creating platforms where connections spark action.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.