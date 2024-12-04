The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) (www.Meltwater.org) has announced SAYeTECH (https://SAYeTECH.io) as the winner of the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) 2024. The MAC 2024 grand finale marked the culmination of the competition, which celebrated innovative AgriTech solutions driving change in West Africa. Hosted in partnership with the Norwegian Embassy in Accra, this year’s theme, ‘Find Your Soil,’ focused on AgriTech innovation in the region.

MAC 2024 attracted applicants from key markets in the West African Region including Benin, Cape Verde, Côte D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Togo. Six standout finalists were selected to pitch their groundbreaking agricultural technology solutions, all aimed at enhancing productivity and sustainability in the region.

SAYeTECH, a Ghanaian startup led by Theodore Ohene-Botchway, won the grand prize for its innovative agricultural machinery tailored to African conditions, securing $50,000 in equity funding to scale its operations.

“The funding will enable us to scale production and reduce delivery lead times, providing smallholder farmers with the equipment they need to increase productivity,” said Ohene-Botchway.

As MEST continues to deepen its influence on Africa’s tech startup landscape, the MEST Africa Challenge remains the continent’s premier pitch competition for emerging tech entrepreneurs. The competition is designed to provide the ideal environment for tech innovators and startups to grow and succeed.

“AgriTech innovation thrives when it's rooted in the right environment. ‘Find Your Soil’ is about helping innovators find the ecosystem where they can grow. Through the MEST Africa Challenge, we provide the visibility, partnerships, and support to help them succeed,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor, MEST Africa.

MEST Africa is committed to creating wealth and jobs in Africa by fostering digital skills, supporting startups, and providing access to global networks. For more information, visit www.Meltwater.org.

