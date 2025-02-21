Earlier this week, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud signed an agreement to develop an executive plan for energy efficiency cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties in the energy sector and fostering sustainable development. This follows another significant development in September, in which Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly secured a $5 billion pledge from Saudi Arabia’s PIF, representing the “first phase” of a larger investment strategy.

As a leading global energy giant, Saudi Arabia has been actively investing in Africa’s energy sector, aiming to expand its energy reserves, advance energy diplomacy and compete with other global superpowers. This strategic push not only strengthens Saudi Arabia’s influence in the region, but also paves the way for deeper economic and political ties with African nations.

To date, the lion’s share of investment in Africa’s energy sector has focused on clean energy advancements. With total project costs reaching $7 billion across the continent, Saudi developer ACWA Power stands as the leading private-sector investor in African renewable energy. In October 2024, the company announced that its Redstone solar plant in South Africa was set to achieve its full 100 MW capacity, while its Kom Ombo solar PV plant in Egypt successfully reached its full capacity of 200 MW. ACWA Power is also leading Project DAO, South Africa’s largest hybrid renewable power plant, with an $800 million investment. The project is expected to come online by 2026 and aligns with the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 goals.

In addition to renewable energy, Saudi Arabia is diversifying its investments to secure critical minerals for clean energy technologies. In October, Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma'aden and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), entered advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in First Quantum Minerals' Zambian copper and nickel assets. The potential investment, valued between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, underscores Saudi Arabia’s strategy to secure critical minerals that are vital for the global clean energy transition.

Turning to broader regional commitments, Saudi Arabia’s financial support for Africa’s energy infrastructure has grown. In October, the Kingdom announced a major funding initiative, pledging at least $41 billion for sub-Saharan African nations. This includes $1 billion for development, $5 billion for startups, $10 billion in financing from the Saudi Export-Import Bank and $25 billion in private sector investments over the next decade.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Energy has established the "Empowering Africa" initiative as part of its broader commitment to supporting sustainable development across the continent. In collaboration with the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology and Health, the initiative aims to deliver clean energy, connectivity, e-health and e-learning solutions to enhance lives and promote long-term growth in Africa. Building upon the Clean Fuel Solutions for Cooking Program, it focuses on providing cleaner cooking solutions to vulnerable populations, aiming to reduce reliance on traditional biomass fuels and improve health outcomes for millions of households. Minister bin Salman Al Saud has emphasized energy as a fundamental human right and is spearheading efforts to improve access to clean cooking technologies across the continent.

Additionally, state-owned petroleum company Saudi Aramco is strengthening its partnerships with African nations to support energy investments and mobilization. These collaborations are expected to drive infrastructure development, enhance oil and gas production capacity and facilitate knowledge transfer between Saudi and African energy stakeholders, while aligning with broader energy security and sustainability goals.

In the multilateral arena, the African Energy Chamber is working with Saudi Arabia to support South Africa’s G20 energy investments and mobilization. This partnership is set to facilitate greater financing and policy coordination, ensuring Africa’s energy priorities are well-represented in global energy discussions. The upcoming African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town serves as a key platform to facilitate and support these investments, bringing together Saudi stakeholders, African governments and global energy leaders to advance new projects, strengthen partnerships and accelerate the continent’s energy transition. These collaborations are essential in addressing energy challenges, driving economic growth and fostering long-term sustainability. As Saudi investments expand – alongside those of other G20 nations – their impact on Africa’s energy landscape will only deepen.

