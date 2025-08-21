Sankofa Events Limited and Paul Sinclair have been added to a court case brought by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org/) to the High Court of the Republic of South Africa against Hyve Events SA Limited. The Edictal Citation application was granted, were Sankofa Events and Paul Sinclair will be joined in an action for damages arising from misrepresentation, unlawful completion and false marketing. This serves as an official legal notice for the respondents, as the court believes there is a strong case for misrepresentation – a serious allegation and one that brings significant impacts for the African energy industry.

Sankofa Events Limited and Paul Sinclair have been added to the case for their role in providing false statements and misleading information regarding the upcoming Africa Oil Week (AOW): Energy conference. The event – which has moved to Accra, Ghana for its 31st edition – has been the product of numerous misleading statements, press releases and communications, particularly surrounding its participants and the topics of discussion.

A notable example is information published by AOW: Energy’s official communication channels related to the participation by Equatorial Guinea’s state-owned oil corporation GEPetrol. Information shared outlined references to technical presentations, one-on-one meetings and the promotion of new licenses by the corporation. Information was not provided, authorized or validated by GEPetrol. This level of misrepresentation is aimed at enticing delegates to participate and is not an accurate reflection of the event itself.

As such, the AEC – representing the voice of the African energy sector – is suing Sankofa Events Limited and Paul Sinclair in Ghana from South Africa, as they recognize the damages that this level of misrepresentation has on stakeholders across the continent. Sankofa Events Limited and Paul Sinclair are required to legally participate in the case as they have been officially brought into this serious lawsuit. The respondents are granted 30 days from the date of service in their country to enter appearance to oppose the Joinder Application.

The case comes at a pivotal time for the African energy industry and its importance cannot be overstated. At a time when the global energy sector is divided on key issues such as the energy transition and hydrocarbon investment, Africa requires a unified voice. With over 600 million people living without access to electricity across the continent and over 900 million living without access to clean cooking solutions in Africa, there has never been a more pressing time to come together, address challenges and advance development.

Yet, organizations such as Sankofa Events Limited and individuals such as Paul Sinclair use platforms such as AOW: Energy to advance their own agendas. Rather than prioritizing Africa’s needs, these parties continuously demonstrate their resolve to attracting investment for person gains. Through misrepresentation, the parties seek to attract capital and people to their event, regardless of the fact that they will not deliver on their promises. This limits productivity, disrupts meaningful progress to address key energy challenges and impacts the continent’s efforts to make energy poverty history.

“The court case brought by the AEC seeks to make Sankofa Events Limited and Paul Sinclair accountable for their actions. Africa deserves more than organizations and individuals who prioritize their own wants over the need of the continent. The AEC stands in full support of the continent and will remain committed to protecting the interests of its people,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.