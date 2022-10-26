The Sandton Central (https://SandtonCentral.co.za) precinct has long been admired as South Africa’s business capital, housing not only the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and numerous listed companies, but also many of Africa’s most prolific thinkers and highly sought-after retail experiences. Now, the public have even more reasons to enjoy the 15-minute city’s unique diversity of offerings and remarkable features for leisure time too.

A new project launched by the various property owners in the area titled #WFHSandton poses the question: Why work from home, when you can work from here? It’s a tough one to answer if you think about it. While South Africans hunkered down for lockdown, Sandton Central surged forward, making improvements to the 15-minute city for when brighter days returned, and they have.

Roads were widened to accommodate universal access, security enhanced, batteries fitted to traffic lights at selected intersections, sustainable architecture pursued, new retail stores polished, trendsetting restaurants opened, art galleries expanded and office buildings renovated, all to cater to shifting trends and stay at the forefront of innovation. The result is that there has never been a better time to live, work, dine, shop, stay and play in Sandton Central, and this core message is at the heart of the campaign.

Furthermore, Sandton Central truly is a 15-minute city, offering an impressive quality of life for all who spend time in this unique precinct. For those not familiar with the concept, the 15-minute city is one in which everything you need for daily life can be accessed either on foot, or via public transport, within 15 minutes, and Sandton Central exemplifies exactly that. Whether it is workspace, retail, healthcare, professional services, dining, education, sport or leisure, you’ll find them all in Sandton Central within the space of a short stroll.

Many a shopping dream has come true as people have access to landmark retail destinations such as the iconic Sandton City and beloved Nelson Mandela Square, to more convenience-oriented offerings such as The Wedge and Morningside Centre, to boutique centre The Marc, which opens up onto the street, and everything in between. Sandton is a restaurant haven, with several new restaurants having made their debut in the precinct in the past few years, already highly rated. Few are able to refuse an invitation to dine at Tang, Saint, Zioux, The Butcher Shop&Grill, Aurum, or Big Mouth. Alto234 recently opened atop The Leonardo building, and is officially the highest urban bar in Africa, providing breathtaking 360-degree views from an open-air setting.

Refreshingly, additional to its prolific developments, Sandton Central is also one of the most-wooded cities in the world. Streets are lined with lush green trees and several green spaces provide for tranquility and safe outdoor leisure. Mushroom Park boasts an interactive children’s play area, an earth garden, amphitheatre, outdoor gym, duck pond, is dog-friendly and a perfect spot for picnics.

For the African business community, Sandton Central is unrivalled in its superiority and remains an incubator of excellence that puts businesses in a position to flourish. Home to the sharpest minds, businesses not only have access to a broad spectrum of office space or workspace platforms, but are also situated in close proximity to the country’s top accountants, auditors, attorneys, insurance providers, advertising agencies, information technology service providers, stockbrokers, investment bankers and more.

Whether it’s for business or pleasure or both, there has never been a better time to be in the epi-centre of African business and leisure. See you in Sandton!

For more information, visit www.WFHSandton.co.za.

