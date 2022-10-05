Sage (https://www.Sage.com/en-za/), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, launched Sage Intacct in Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius today. The award-winning cloud financial management solution provides finance teams with the insights and automation they need to keep pace with the demands of running a business in an ever-expanding digital environment.

Sage Intacct provides finance professionals with:

A platform designed for and by CFOs and finance professionals: Sage Intacct is a powerful cloud financial management platform, designed for finance professionals, providing deep multi-dimensional accounting, automation for efficient financial operations, and sophisticated visibility for real-time decision making.

Best in class integration: Sage Intacct's technology uses open application programming interfaces (APIs), making it easy to connect with third-party cloud applications, including Salesforce, and providing a highly extensible and scalable platform.

Lower cost of ownership: Sage Intacct is a highly modular solution where customers pay for what they need and get more efficient and cost-effective implementations, world-class security backups and disaster recovery – delivering a lower total cost of ownership.

Sage Intacct now available in more SADC countries

Following a successful introduction in South Africa in 2020, Sage Business Partners in Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius are ready to help Sage customers unlock the power and value of this financial management platform with sales and implementation expertise. Sage Intacct also offers customers increased functionality through the Sage Intacct Marketplace (https://Marketplace.Intacct.com/). On average, Sage Intacct customers achieve an ROI of 250%, payback in less than six months, and enhanced productivity by 65%.

Gerhard Hartman (https://bit.ly/3M4mDQB), Vice President, Medium Business for Sage Africa&Middle East: “Sage Intacct is a cloud-native financial management solution that helps forward-looking CFOs and finance professionals automate processes and gain insight by dynamically exploring their data in real-time. By enabling the business to work anytime, anyplace, and anywhere, Sage Intacct frees finance teams time to focus on the business and strategic, data-driven decision-making. This solution sets a new standard for finance leaders on their journey to drive digital transformation, all in the cloud.”

Sage Intacct has earned the highest product score for Core Financials for the Lower Midsize Enterprises use case in the Gartner report (https://gtnr.it/3ygAZrt), ‘Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises’ for the past five years, cementing its reputation as a leading accounting and financial management software.

Sage Intacct is the first and only preferred provider of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), rated number one for customer satisfaction by G2 Crowd, rated number one in ERP score by TrustRadius, and named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Software Vendor Assessment.

Why CFOs and finance professionals use Sage Intacct

New research (https://bit.ly/3RBYimc) by Sage highlights how the role of the CFO and finance function has changed, creating a need for next-generation financial platforms. The responsibilities of today’s redefined CFO and finance professional extend beyond managing and securing their organisations’ finances.

CFOs and finance professionals must be flexible enough to adapt to new challenges and ways of working and growth opportunities. Increasingly, they need to nurture non-traditional skills that help them navigate complex, technologically enabled industries and deliver digitalisation initiatives.

Beyond increasing sales and revenue, CFOs’ and finance leaders' top priorities are upgrading software and technology solutions to drive digitalisation, integrating emerging technologies and developing new products and services. The research shows that 78% of finance leaders believe the financial industry needs a new breed of CFO to build a successful digital future, while 75% of CFOs say their responsibility for digital transformation has increased in the last year alone.

“Today’s CFOs and finance professionals must blend attributes that allow them to engage in cross-functional decision making, operate with purpose, and future-proof their organisations,” says Hartman. “These executives play a multifaceted role in guiding their organisations toward productivity, equity, and innovation. A cloud-based system like Sage Intacct supports their expanded role, putting the right digital tools at finance leaders’ fingertips to drive greater agility and improved current and forward-looking visibility for enhanced decision making.”

“Our expansion into Mauritius, Namibia, and Botswana demonstrates our commitment to the regions, by creating customers for life and adding value to their businesses, together with our Business Partners and through the use of our Sage software solutions.” concludes Hartman.

Visit Sage Intacct Financial Management Software | Sage Africa (https://bit.ly/3M9J1I4) to learn more.

