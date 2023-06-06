On 6 June 2023, Mr. Worawoot Pongprapapant, Director-General of the Department of South Asia, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, delivered a welcoming and opening remarks at the Seminar entitled “Egypt: The Future of Investment” and Business-to-Business meetings at One Start One Stop Investment Center, Chamchuri Square, co-organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo and Thailand Board of Investment. The seminar was also presided by H.E. Mr. Moustapha Elkouny, Ambassador of Egypt to Thailand, and Mr. Asi Tansathit, Chairman of Thailand – Egypt Business Council. The said activities aim to provide Thai private sector updated information on investment opportunities in Egypt and a platform for networking with public and private sector of Egypt which will help promote a new investment market in Africa for the Thai private sector.

On this occasion, SCG International Co. Ltd and Hassan Allam Co. Ltd., a leading Egyptian company in the field of construction, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Exploring Collaboration in Construction Building Materials and Industrial Supplies in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

The abovementioned activities are part of the visit of the private sector/businessmen/investment authorities of Egypt to Thailand during 4 – 9 June 2023. Participants include representatives from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and the Suez Canal Economic Zone as well as representatives from Hassan Allam Co. Ltd.