London is set to be ignited with the spirit of Africa as Film Africa, the UK’s and Europe’s leading film festival celebrating African and African diaspora cinema, running from 14–23 November 2025, brought to you by the Royal African Society (https://RoyalAfricanSociety.org).

For ten dazzling days, the city will transform into a hub of African creativity—red-carpet galas, groundbreaking films, engaging workshops delivered by leading experts, intimate panels, and unforgettable cultural encounters. This year’s edition will showcase the richness, diversity, and creativity of African filmmaking through a carefully curated programme of feature films, documentaries, shorts, panel discussions, and special events.

The festival will open and close at the BFI Southbank, with gala screenings attended by distinguished filmmakers, artists, corporate organisations, and cultural leaders. The festival opens with My Father’s Shadow by Director Akinola Davies Jr. and will close with Katanga by Director Dani Kouyate.

Spotlight on the Democratic Republic of Congo

The 2025 spotlight shines on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a nation with a powerful cinematic voice and vibrant cultural heritage. The spotlight programme will feature a mix of features, documentaries, and shorts, exploring Congolese identity, memory, and history.

The Opening Gala screening welcomes celebrated Congolese filmmaker and artist Sammy Baloji, alongside invited guests from across Africa and Europe, marking a moment of cultural pride and connection.

Features, Documentaries&Shorts

Expect an explosive mix of African feature films from across the continent, bringing together both seasoned masters and daring emerging voices. These works will address themes ranging from migration, social change and resilience to the beauty of everyday life African life.

The documentary strand will take audiences deep into Africa’s urgent social, political, and cultural realities, offering insightful perspectives on contemporary issues, while the short film programme will showcase new voices and experimental work, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Beyond the Screen

Film Africa is a hub for dialogue, and the festival thrives on conversations. Q&A sessions and panels will bring audiences face-to-face with filmmakers giving audiences insights into creative processes and thematic choices.

The intellectual centrepiece of the festival will be the Symposium: African Cinema and Liberation, featuring a landmark conversation between Mozambican producer Pedro Pimenta and celebrated artist-filmmaker Sir John Akomfrah. Together, they will explore the role of cinema in resisting colonial narratives and advancing African cultural sovereignty.

Kunle Afolayan Masterclass

A rare highlight, Film Africa is delighted to host a special masterclass with Kunle Afolayan, one of Africa’s most acclaimed and influential filmmakers. Renowned for his distinctive storytelling and visually striking films, expect insights into his Netflix collaborations, his groundbreaking approach to storytelling, and his mission to inspire the next generation of African filmmakers. Kunle Afolayan will be in conversation with film and television executive Tendeka Matatu.

From his breakthrough feature The Figurine (2009) to international successes such as Phone Swap (2012), October 1 (2014), Citation (2020), and Aníkúlápó (2022), Afolayan has consistently pushed Nollywood beyond its traditional frameworks, fusing local narratives with universal themes and technical innovation.

This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from a director whose work embodies the energy, ambition, and artistry of contemporary African cinema.

Tribute to Souleymane Cissé

Film Africa 2025 will also pay tribute to Souleymane Cissé, the legendary Malian filmmaker who passed away in February 2025. His groundbreaking work, including the Cannes Jury Prize–winning Yeelen (The Light), redefined African cinema and brought it global recognition. The tribute will include a retrospective of Cissé’s films alongside a personal documentary by his daughter, Fatou Cissé, chronicling his life and artistic journey.

Looking Ahead

From BFI Southbank to venues across London, Film Africa 2025 is cinema, culture, and conversation on a global stage. For ten days, African stories will take centre stage, resonating far beyond the screen to spark dialogue, inspire change, and celebrate creativity.

Royal African Society’s Film Africa 2025 reaffirms its mission to provide a vital platform for African cinema and to foster dialogue between filmmakers and audiences. The ten days will unfold across multiple venues in London, creating a citywide celebration of African creativity and innovation.

With its mix of screenings, live discussions, and special events, Film Africa is more than a festival, it is a movement, a celebration, and a meeting place for those passionate about Africa’s stories.

Media Contact:

Sophie Toumazis

TPR Media

Email: sophie@tpr-media.com

About Film Africa:

Film Africa is the UK’s and Europe’s largest, premier film festival celebrating the best African cinema from across the continent and diaspora brought to you by the Royal African Society. Established in 2011, the festival brings diverse London and UK audiences a high-quality and wide-ranging film program accompanied by a vibrant series of events, including director Q&As, talks, and panel discussions; workshops and masterclasses; Film Africa Young Audiences school screenings and family activities; and Film Africa LIVE! music nights. Film Africa also recognises and supports new film-making talent through the Baobab Award for Best Short Film and the Audience Award for Best Feature Film.

About The Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society, established in 1901, is one of the UK’s oldest and most respected institutions dedicated to promoting a deeper understanding of Africa and fostering stronger relations between the UK, Africa, and the wider world. Through conferences, cultural festivals, publications, and policy dialogues, the Society brings together business leaders, artists, academics, policymakers and civil society to showcase Africa’s achievements and address its challenges.