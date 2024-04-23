Revna Biosciences (www.RevnaBio.com) has carved a niche for itself in Ghana and West Africa by being the first facility in the region to secure dual ISO accreditations: ISO 15189:2022 for clinical diagnostics and ISO 20387:2018 for biobanking. This milestone is a testament to RevnaBio’s unwavering commitment to championing precision medicine by propelling molecular diagnostics and therapeutic discovery in the region.

A Pledge to Quality and Patient Care

The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) has bestowed the ISO 15189:2022 accreditation upon Revna Biosciences, acknowledging its dedication to delivering top-tier clinical testing services. The accreditation process entailed a rigorous on-site evaluation by A2LA’s assessors, verifying the facility’s compliance with strict standards of precision, reliability, and patient confidentiality.

Revna Biosciences’ accreditation encompasses an extensive array of human sample tests, including those involving urine, swabs, blood, bone marrow, tissue samples, and plasma. With a specialization in bacteriology, virology, and molecular pathology, the facility is dedicated to providing patients with accurate and dependable diagnoses.

Biobanking Excellence

Revna Biosciences has also earned accreditation for its biobanking practices under ISO 20387:2018. This accreditation spans the entire biospecimen lifecycle, from collection and acquisition to preservation, testing, storage, and distribution of various tissues and blood products. The company’s adherence to international standards guarantees the quality and integrity of biospecimen, thereby contributing to advancements in global medical research.

Dr. Derrick Edem Akpalu, CEO and Co-founder of Revna Biosciences, stated, "Our dual ISO accreditations reflect our commitment to excellence and quality, from sample collection to data analysis. This not only reassures patients but also benefits researchers and industry partners. These accreditations enhance our clinical research services, paving the way for global therapeutics and diagnostics development. By adhering to these ISO standards, we ensure the reliability of our archived biosamples and data, thereby enriching clinicogenomic insights and propelling the advancement of personalized medicine in the region. "

Dr. Yaw Asare-Aboagye, a board member of the company, added, “We aim to meet the highest international standards as we are dedicated to enhancing access to top-quality healthcare and research facilities, especially in Africa where the demand for such services is paramount.”

Global Recognition and Industry Alignment

A2LA, the accrediting organization, is renowned for its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Deemed Status and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Recognition, an indication of its reputation as an accrediting board in global clinical diagnostics. Furthermore, RevnaBio is a member of ISBER, an international forum for biobanking that advocates for high-quality standards and innovation in biorepository management. Revna Biosciences’ achievement aligns with global recognition and industry standards, positioning the company at the vanguard of medical innovation.

About Revna Biosciences:

With an operational base in Accra, Ghana, and serving across West Africa, Revna Biosciences (RevnaBio) is a biomedical company committed to advancing molecular diagnostics and therapeutic discovery. With a mission to champion precision medicine for all, RevnaBio is devoted to unraveling the biological underpinnings of diseases affecting Africans, people of African descent, and the global population.

RevnaBio offers a comprehensive suite of services, including advanced molecular diagnostics, biobanking, biomarker exploration, clinical research, central lab services, disease monitoring, treatment selection, and trial management. Through strategic alliances with international biotech leaders such as QIAGEN, Diatech Pharmacogenetics, and Idil Biotech, RevnaBio delivers cutting-edge biomedical services in the heart of West Africa.

RevnaBio holds all necessary local permits and licenses, including the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HeFRA) permit for tertiary laboratories. RevnaBio has the approval of Ghana’s Food&Drugs Authority (FDA), is dual ISO accredited (ISO 15189:2022; ISO 20387:2018) by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and a member of the International Society of Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER).

For more information about Revna Biosciences and its groundbreaking work in precision medicine, please contact +233-59-900-9977 or visit www.RevnaBio.com.