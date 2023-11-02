In a recent development, the Revenue Service Lesotho (RSL) announced updated requirements for the declaration of tax invoices from the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

Addressing the media at the press conference held in Maseru on Wednesday, the acting Commissioner Client Services, Dr Tseko Nyesemane said the new process aims to enhance transparency and compliance in cross-border tax matters.

Dr Nyesemane said the RSA Tax Invoice Declaration is an essential component of Lesotho’s tax collection system, saying It is designed to ensure that businesses and individuals accurately report and pay their taxes on goods and services imported from South Africa.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner Customs Northern Region, Mr. Tebello Makhechane during the press conference explained the updated requirements for declaring RSA tax invoices. He highlighted the importance of these changes in simplifying the declaration process while maintaining high accuracy and transparency.

Mr. Makhechane said the requirements are terms and conditions that a claim when submitted should have, noting that the announced changes have been there but by agreement between RSL and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) were not enforced since risks of tax fraud did not warrant for them to apply.

He said regarding individual claims amounting to over M250, a person claiming must provide a photocopy of a passport and a copy of entry and departure from South Africa.

He further mentioned that car claims should be registered in Lesotho and have certificates so that they attach a copy of those to the claims.

Moreover, Mr. Makhechane said regarding the commercial, the person who would fill the claim on behalf of the business owner must attach the authorisation letter clearly stating that they are representing that business and are claiming on behalf of the Business.

In conclusion, he noted that these added requirements are to ensure that they curb tax fraught from both countries and those involved in cross-border trade with South Africa, it is essential to familiarise themselves with the updated requirements.

The Revenue Service Lesotho has committed to making this transition as smooth as possible, and its staff will be available to answer questions and provide guidance throughout the process.

The Revenue Service Lesotho’s recent announcement regarding RSA tax invoice declarations represents a significant step towards modernizing the tax system, increasing transparency, and enhancing Lesotho’s revenue collection.