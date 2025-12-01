On the eve of the West African Arts and Culture Festival (ECOFEST), the Commissions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) convened a meeting of ministers responsible for culture from both organizations’ Member States on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, underscored that West Africa’s cultural heritage is not only a living testament to its history but also a fundamental pillar of regional identity and a vital source of pride.

“It is therefore essential that, wherever cultural property belonging to our States may be found, we undertake coordinated, sustained, and consistent efforts to secure its return and reinforce the regional heritage that binds us,” she stated.

Mr. Mamadù Serifo JAQUITE, UEMOA Commissioner for Human Development, called on the ministers to embrace their historic responsibility by adopting an ambitious and pragmatic action plan. Such a plan, he emphasized, would enable countries of the region to present a united front in international fora and accelerate the restitution of heritage to their peoples.

In his welcome address, Senegal’s Minister responsible for Culture, the Crafts sector, and Tourism, Mr. Amadou Ba, expressed appreciation for the presence in Dakar of ministers and senior officials from West African countries attending the meeting and ECOFEST. “You are welcome in Senegal, the land of Teranga—not only as political leaders, but above all as members of the same large family, that of West Africa, united by deep historical, linguistic, and cultural ties,” he declared.

He further affirmed that reclaiming the cultural and historical heritage of West African peoples is part of a broader struggle to recover their collective soul and sovereignty—a just cause that requires a coherent action plan and a comprehensive, collective, and coordinated strategy.

During the meeting, ministers examined and endorsed the recommendations put forward by experts who had convened earlier to discuss key issues, including the implementation of the ECOWAS Action Plan (2027-2031); the progress and challenges faced by member states in securing restitution and return of cultural property; and the status of national cultural policies and institutions responsible for heritage protection and the cultural and creative industries.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with international organizations, development partners, civil society, and cultural networks to advance the region’s cultural agenda.

As a reminder, the ECOWAS Regional Action Plan follows the Political Declaration adopted by Heads of State and Government at the 54th Ordinary Summit held in December 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria, on the return of African cultural property to their countries of origin. The ECOWAS Cultural Policy serves as a key instrument to promote cultural diversity and foster sustainable socio-economic development and regional integration through support for cultural and creative industries.