The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP) convened its Triennial Continental Congress in Accra, Ghana, from 10-17 August 2025, bringing together more than 100 Catholic journalists, lecturers, Content Creators, and other media practitioners from over 20 countries, among which 19 African countries. The Congress focused on the theme “Balancing Technological Progress and the Preservation of Human Values in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

The gathering provided a platform for participants to deliberate on the ethical challenges and opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and to explore ways in which Catholic journalists can safeguard human dignity and values while embracing technological innovation.

At the end of this Congress, participants propose the following Resolutions and Recommendations.

Resolution

1.1. Resolution 1: On Safeguarding Human Dignity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

UCAP affirms the primacy of human dignity over technological advancement, and commits Catholic journalists in Africa to promote media practices that uphold truth, integrity, and authentic human relationships.

1.2. Resolution 2: On Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence in Media

UCAP calls upon African media institutions to establish ethical guidelines for the use of AI in journalism, ensuring that technology serves the human person and the common good, and rejecting any form of manipulation, misinformation, or disinformation.

1.3. Resolution 3: On Strengthening Media Training and Media Education

UCAP commits to enhancing the professional formation of Media Practitioners in Africa by integrating modules on AI, digital literacy, and Catholic social teaching into training programs, as well as Media Education.

1.4. Resolution 4: On Collaboration with the Church and Civil Society

UCAP shall collaborate with Episcopal Conferences, universities, policymakers, and civil society to develop frameworks that balance technological innovation with moral responsibility.

1.5. Resolution 5: On Promoting a New Ethic of Communication

UCAP members work actively to foster a culture of peace, reconciliation, and fraternity by giving voice to the voiceless and promoting communication that safeguards truth, freedom, justice, and solidarity.

Recommendations

2.1. To Governments and Policymakers:

Regulate the use of AI to prevent the erosion of truth, manipulation of consciences, and invasion of privacy.

Invest in digital infrastructure and ethical frameworks that protect human dignity while supporting innovation.

2.2. To Media Organizations:

Adopt editorial policies that ensure AI tools do not replace human judgment, conscience, or responsibility.

Establish fact-checking mechanisms and promote transparency in the use of AI-generated content.

2.3. To Catholic Media Professionals:

Commit to ongoing professional formation in technology, ethics, and communication, inspired by Catholic social teaching.

Serve as “missionaries of peace and reconciliation” by resisting disinformation and promoting integrity in journalism.

Popularize the Final document of the Synod on the Synodality among Media practitioners and to ensure its proper understanding in the different languages, according to communities and countries.

2.4. To the Church in Africa:

Continue to guide and support Catholic communicators in discerning the ethical challenges posed by AI.

Encourage dioceses and Catholic institutions to invest in media education that forms journalists in truth, responsibility, and service to the common good.

2.5. To UCAP as a Union:

Develop a continental charter on “AI and Ethical Journalism” as a reference for members.

Organize workshops, exchange programs, and research initiatives on the intersection of faith, media, and artificial intelligence.

UCAP Executive Committee to take into consideration the points of amendments discussed at the General Assembly concerning the Statutes, as well as to promote and assist UCAP Chapters, Regions, and the Cooperation to run the Journalism Desk of SIGNIS Africa.

Vote of Thank

We, African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP), are very pleased to deliver this vote of thanks at the Closing Ceremomy of our Congress here at GIMPA, Legon, Accra (Ghana).

First and foremost, we give thanks to Almighty God, the source of all wisdom and inspiration, who has made this gathering possible.

We express our deepest gratitude to His Excellency Archbishop Julien Kaboré, for gracing this occasion with your presence and for your deeply inspiring message. Your reflections have reminded us that while Artificial Intelligence dazzles with speed and innovation, it is only the human heart – open to God, truth, and love – that can guide it rightly.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi. Your words have powerfully reminded us that media is not merely a technical tool but a moral reality, entrusted with the noble task of upholding truth, fostering unity, and protecting the dignity of every human person.

Our gratitude to the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, Vatican City, Dr Paolo Ruffini, represented by Mgr Janvier Marie Gustave Yameogo, for your Solidarity Message to this UCAP Congress.

To our distinguished guests, partners, and experts from various fields, we are truly grateful for your presence and contributions. Your insights will help us navigate the pressing challenges at the intersection of technology, ethics, and faith.

We also thank UCAP President, Mr. Charles Ayetan, the Co-Chairpersons of the Planning Committee, Mrs Victoria Lugey and Sir Ben Assorow, and Members of the Planning Committee for their leadership and commitment. Through your guidance, this Congress continues to be a space of learning, discernment, and fellowship for Catholic journalists across Africa.

Finally, to all participants – journalists, lecturers and friends of UCAP from across Africa and beyond—thank you for your commitment to truth and to the service of humanity. Your presence here is a testimony that Catholic media and Catholic media practitioners remains a beacon of light, defending human dignity in the digital age.

As we embark on this dialogue and reflection, may we be strengthened in our mission to balance technological progress with the timeless values of the Gospel, and to be artisans of peace, truth, and reconciliation in our beloved continent.

Thank you, and may God bless you all.

Participants of the UCAP Congress,

Accra (Ghana), 17th August 2025.

Contact:

Charles Ayetan

President of UCAP

+228 9980 2198

+233 53 928 5744

ucap.official@gmail.com