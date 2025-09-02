The Republic of Congo will take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town, with Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso leading a high-level delegation to represent President Denis Sassou Nguesso. The Prime Minister’s presence underscores the government’s commitment to integrating energy sector growth with national development priorities, signaling both political stability and a clear vision for sustainable economic expansion.

A centerpiece of Congo’s strategy is the Congo LNG project. In August 2025, the Nguya Floating LNG unit, with a capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA), set sail from Shanghai to the Marine XII offshore concession. This follows the successful operation of the Tango FLNG, which began production in December 2023. Together, these facilities will raise the country’s LNG output to 3 MTPA by the end of 2025, strengthening Congo’s role as a regional LNG exporter. Beyond energy production, these projects contribute to national development by generating employment, building local skills and creating opportunities for private sector participation in infrastructure and shipping.

Downstream, the Fouta Refinery, located near Pointe-Noire, is expected to begin operations in 2025. Producing 2.5 million tons annually of refined products – including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and petrochemical feedstocks – it will reduce the nation’s dependence on imports while supporting industrial growth and local content development. The project – along with ongoing modernization of the CORAF refinery – represents an intersection of energy strategy and economic policy, offering investors potential for partnerships, technology supply and operational management contracts that contribute to broader socioeconomic objectives.

The government is also heavily investing in energy infrastructure, including a pipeline linking Pointe-Noire’s western port to Brazzaville. The project, undertaken in collaboration with international partners, will enhance fuel transport efficiency, strengthen domestic energy security and support regional integration. The initiative exemplifies Congo’s approach to combining strategic policy planning with practical investment opportunities, creating a foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

“The presence of Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso at AEW 2025 underscores the Republic of Congo’s commitment to transforming its energy sector into a driver of national growth. By expanding LNG production, developing local refineries and upgrading infrastructure, the government is creating a robust environment for investment while advancing socioeconomic development and energy security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies provides the Republic of Congo with a platform to showcase its integrated energy strategy, attract international partnerships and highlight how energy sector growth can drive broader nation-building and policy objectives. Prime Minister Makosso’s presence signals that the country is actively positioning itself as a reliable and forward-looking partner in Africa’s energy expansion.