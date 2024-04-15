Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua will discuss Africa’s gas monetization drive and cross-border collaboration within the sector at the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC), taking place in Windhoek on April 23-25.

The Republic of Congo represents one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers, with exploration and production activities concentrated offshore near Pointe-Noire. The country is aiming to double production to 500,000 barrels per day through new and scaled exploration drilling from its leading operators, including Perenco, Eni and TotalEnergies. It also recently launched its first natural gas liquefaction project – Eni’s Congo LNG – marking the country’s foray into LNG exports and gas monetization from the offshore Marine XII block. As a result, Minister Itoua is expected to lead discussions around the future of African energy development, with a focus on gas monetization and its role in securing global energy supplies.

The 6th annual conference unites industry leaders, business executives and policymakers to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, create new partnerships and identify strategies to foster a prosperous energy industry in Namibia and beyond.

As Namibia gains prominence as a global exploration frontier, NIEC 2024 provides a critical platform to foster intra-African collaboration within the sector and facilitate knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices. The Republic of Congo has been able to successfully secure billion-dollar foreign investments in developing and monetizing its associated and non-associated gas reserves, with a view to supplying local electricity, generating exports and reducing gas flaring.

“We are honored to gain the participation of Minister Itoua at NIEC 2024, who has been a strong advocate for LNG development and frontier exploration not only in the Republic of Congo, but across the continent. With our sights set on first oil by the end of the decade, Namibia can learn from neighboring African producers when it comes to maximizing the benefits of our resources and prioritizing gas development from the outset of offshore oil production,” says Selma Shimutwikeni, Founder&CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy, conference organizers.