Redirectmall (https://Redirectmall.com/), in partnership with its Compassionate Capitalism Economic System, announces the launch of a pioneering initiative aimed at creating 100 millionaires in Kenya. The program is designed to build a self-sustaining economic ecosystem for Africa by empowering individuals while reducing capital flight from the continent.

An innovative business model for Pioneer Sellers

Under the program, participants — known as Pioneer Sellers — begin by purchasing an inventory of 400 Inspirational Wall Portraits. Redirectmall sets up an online store for each seller on https://Redirectmall.com/, lists their products, and promotes them through its proprietary influencer network. The company’s fulfillment team manages all deliveries directly to buyers, ensuring sellers do not need to handle inventory or logistics.

Each portrait sale generates $3 in profit, resulting in $1,200 (KSH 154,800) once the initial 400 units are sold. Upon completion, sellers unlock 40 Level 1 bonus shares in the Compassionate Capitalism system, each paying $100 per month — providing $4,000 (KSH 500,000+) in monthly lifetime dividends at no additional cost to the seller.

Operating under the Family Monthly Income Plan, the program links each Pioneer Seller’s inventory to pre-identified active buyers, eliminating the risk of unsold stock and ensuring consistent, predictable returns without additional financial commitments.

A win-win strategy for African expansion

Beyond personal earnings, the initiative is founded on a principle of mutual benefit. In exchange for their success stories, Pioneer Sellers provide testimonial videos, which serve as a key driver for onboarding 10 million sellers across Africa. This expansion is projected to generate billions of dollars in platform revenue for Redirectmall, strengthening African economies by retaining wealth within the continent.

“In essence, our success depends entirely on the success of our Pioneer Sellers,” said Caroline Lambert, the Public Relations Officer of Redirectmall. “Your prosperity fuels the growth of the entire system.”

The program builds on the proven track record of the Black Wall Street, which has successfully issued UPAP shares — a stake in the entire operations of the Black Wall Street and Compassionate Capitalism Economic System. Each UPAP share is pegged at $100 per month in dividends and $30,000 in cash-out value, secured through 20,000 Investment Points earned from purchases at Redirectmall. In this new initiative, Pioneer Sellers receive bonus shares upon meeting their first sales milestone, creating a lifetime income stream without additional purchases.

Towards African economic independence

By reinvesting profits within Africa and creating scalable opportunities for individuals, Redirectmall and its partners aim to establish a cycle of prosperity that benefits both people and economies. The company invites interested participants to secure their place in this program and join the movement toward African economic independence.

Visit https://apo-opa.co/4oyBh5c for more details.

Contact:

Caroline Lambert

Public Relations Officer of Redirectmall

carol@cc-28.com