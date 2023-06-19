Radisson Hotel Group (https://www.RadissonHotels.com), one of the fastest growing international hotel companies and one of the largest hotel operators in Nigeria, continues its ambitious growth in the country with the signing of three new hotels. These new hotels include the highly anticipated debut of the bold and cutting-edge upscale lifestyle Radisson RED brand to the country and cemented the Group’s introduction in Abuja with two brands.

The hotels add over 400 rooms to Radisson Hotel Group’s Nigerian portfolio comprising of 11 hotels in operation and under development, placing the group firmly on track to reach their objective of 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025.

Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group says: “We are proud of our accelerated expansion in Nigeria, which mirrors our focus territories of Lagos and Abuja and the expansion of our diverse brands, from our premium luxury lifestyle brand with the Radisson Collection Hotel&Conference Center, Abuja to our renowned upper upscale brand with the Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD and finally the debut of our upscale lifestyle brand with Radisson RED Lagos VI – the first Radisson RED hotel in West Africa and third in Africa. These three signings have to date this year, increased our Nigerian pipeline by 50% with a rise from nearly 850 rooms to almost 1300 rooms. They are all under active construction as well, aligned with our African accelerated pipeline strategy which has kept us in the steady lead in terms of pipeline materialization.”

Radisson Hotel Group’s new hotel signings in Nigeria include:

Radisson Collection Hotel&Conference Center, Abuja

The new-build, 249 room hotel will be Abuja’s first luxury hotel and will further expand the Group’s Radisson Collection portfolio in Nigeria as the country’s third Radisson Collection hotel and the premium lifestyle brands debut in Abuja. The hotel will have an expansive range of rooms, from standard rooms and apartments to lofts and presidential suites. Spanning across almost 3000 square meters, the meeting spaces will consist of a dividable conference hall, five meeting rooms, a board room, as well as a pre-function area.

Located next to the Presidential Palace in Maitama District, one of the most sought after and exclusive areas in Abuja, the hotel will be a 45-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the country’s second busiest airport after Lagos. In proximity to the hotel is the city’s most popular market, Wuse market, Jabai Boat Club, a water based recreational facility and family entertainment center, and Abuja National Mosque, also known as the Nigerian National Mosque, built in 1984.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD

Debuting the renowned upper upscale Radisson Blu brand in Nigeria’s capital city is the Group’s 3rd Radisson Blu hotel in Nigeria. The 104-room hotel, scheduled to open in Q1 2025, will be in Abuja’s Central Business District (CBD), 45 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The hotel will have a stylish piano bar and an all-day dining restaurant along with fitness and wellness facilities and 245 square meters of meetings and events space.

Radisson RED Lagos VI

Further expanding the Group’s presence as its 7th hotel in operation and under development in Lagos, is the highly anticipated debut of the bold and cutting-edge upscale Radisson RED brand in Nigeria. The new-build, 62 room hotel scheduled to open in Q4 2025 will introduce the country to the renowned Radisson RED brand and its unique food and beverage concepts through its lobby bar, all day dining restaurant and rooftop bar and terrace which in true Radisson RED style will become the most coveted rooftop venue in the country.

Additional facilities will include a gym and pool along with 249 square meters of flexible meetings and events space, consisting of a conference room, a board room and two meeting rooms. The hotel will be located just over 30 minutes’ drive from Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport, in Victoria Island, the main business and financial center and one of the most sought-after residential areas in Lagos, which has the highest hotel performance in West Africa due to its financial hub status and size of its economy.

Media Contacts:

SAADIYAH HENDRICKS,

Area Director, PR&Social Media, Middle East&Africa

Radisson Hotel Group

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com

Development Contact:

Erwan Garnier,

Senior Director, Development, Africa,

Radisson Hotel Group

Erwan.garnier@radissonhotels.com

Connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3xoxlLd)

Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/40Yykz4)

Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3YyivgX)

Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3JrvtXH)

YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3XxZrhu)

Connect with Radisson Collection on:

LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3xoI8Vz)

Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3xppopa)

Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3YyivgX)

Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3YxZr2A)

YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3IrKrOg)

Connect with Radisson Blu on:

LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/3X335Br)

Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/42KhUdG)

Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/43CFV7q)

Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3CmnFDz)

YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/43zmvjP)

Connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.info/43BJeMm)

Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/43NKyLW)

Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3JbVF9s)

Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3qAEPul)

YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3qAEYxT)

Radisson Hotel Group:

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,150 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.info/3Ir36tx) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.info/3xmLTuL) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet (https://apo-opa.info/40VCkR2) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.info/42HIP9S).

About Radisson Collection:

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Collection is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://apo-opa.info/3p98rP6).

About Radisson Blu:

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://apo-opa.info/3JkzmP1).

About Radisson:

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment. We are committed to helping our guests find the right balance for their stay, removing the discomforts travelling may bring and enabling them to switch off and relax, using our Yes I Can! attitude to ensure satisfaction of every guest. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://apo-opa.info/3p4KNn5).