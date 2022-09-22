Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on today with HE Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

