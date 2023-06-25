Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met with Mr. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region on 24 June 2023 in Cairo.

They discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.