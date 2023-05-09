The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will lead a high-level delegation to Abu Dhabi, UAE to undertake discussions on the development of two major national projects which includes the Seychelles Port and the Airport developments.
Members of the delegation accompanying the President will include the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Transport, Mr Antony Derjacques, the PS of Finance, SS Patrick Payet, the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) Mr. Gary Albert and the Chief Executive Officer of Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Mr Sony Payet.
During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.