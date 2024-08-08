State House Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles will join other Heads of State in Kigali, Rwanda, on August 11, 2024, for the swearing-in ceremony of President Paul Kagame, who has been re-elected as the President of the Republic of Rwanda.

During President Ramkalawan's absence, Vice-President Ahmed Afif will fulfill the duties of the presidency as per constitutional provisions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.