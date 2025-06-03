President Wavel Ramkalawan this morning welcomed Mr. Jacquelin Morel, a gifted young autistic artist from Praslin, for a courtesy call at State House. He was accompanied by his mother, Mrs. Dolores Morel.

In a warm and gracious reception, the President commended Mr. Morel for his outstanding artistic talent and perseverance, highlighting his remarkable dedication to developing his craft. President Ramkalawan reiterated his firm support for local creativity and acknowledged the valuable role of artists in enriching the cultural fabric of Seychelles.

As a token of appreciation, Mr. Morel presented the President with one of his recent artworks. The gesture sparked a thoughtful exchange during which the President expressed genuine interest in the artist’s techniques and creative process. Mr. Morel was also given the opportunity to share insights into his journey as an emerging artist and the challenges he faces in establishing his own business in the creative sector.

President Ramkalawan’s attentive engagement underscored the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and its recognition of the significant contributions individuals with autism can make to society. His encouragement serves not only as a personal affirmation for Mr. Morel but also as an inspiration for other young Seychellois artists navigating similar paths.

This meeting reaffirms the government’s broader vision of an inclusive society—one in which every citizen, regardless of ability, is empowered to pursue their potential and participate meaningfully in the nation’s cultural and economic life.