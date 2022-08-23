President Wavel Ramkalawan and the First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan welcomed the General Director of the Seventh-Day Adventist Women's Ministry, Mrs. Heather-Dawn Small at State House yesterday afternoon. Mrs. Small is on an official mission here in Seychelles accompanied by Pastor Joseph Small and representative of the Southern Africa – Indian Ocean Division. Mrs. Margery Herinirina.

The President welcomed Mrs. Small and her delegation to Seychelles and wished them well for their visit. In this stance, the meeting was an opportunity for her and those present to brief the President and Mrs. Ramkalawan on their mission in Seychelles and the different presentations they have been able to do.

Mrs. Small explained that the Seventh-Day Adventist Women's Ministry wants to help and empower women and young girls in the community facing different social issues, which include abuse, poverty, education, and literacy among others. Furthermore, they want to share their interest to provide assistance through their church here in Seychelles in collaborating with the Government.

During their discussion, the President and Mrs. Ramkalawan gave them more information about the challenges women are facing here in Seychelles where the Head of State underlined the importance for homes to be central to fostering good social behaviour. They also discussed how the Ministry could help children in foster care and the President’s village.

“Thank you for visiting Seychelles and for sharing the interesting ideas. I admire the work that you are doing, let us see how we can further partner and give our women and children a sense of spirituality in their daily lives, which can also help them to face the different social issues,” said the President at the end of the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were Seventh-Day Adventist Ministries director for Seychelles Mission, Mrs. Sabrina Watts, Public Affairs Director Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mrs. Natalie Edmond, and Mr. Hugh Watts.