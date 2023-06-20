The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, attended the annual flag raising ceremony held at the ‘Moniman Lavwa Lanasyon’ (Voice of the Nation monument) on Constitution Avenue on Sunday morning to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Third Republic of Seychelles.

The Head of State then proceeded to La Digue and Praslin where flag raising ceremonies were also done to mark this important occasion. The Constitution of the Third Republic of Seychelles was adopted by the Seychellois nation on 18th June 1993, where they took a new direction guided by fundamental principles that are essential for its development as a sovereign and democratic state.

The ceremonies were marked by the ceremonial hoisting of Seychelles’ National Flag by Seychellois men and women in uniform, accompanied by the Seychelles’ National Anthem performed by the National Brass Band. The Seychelles’ National Flag was carried by youths from the Young Citizens and Duke of Edinburg programmes and the Seychelles’ Scouts Association, who then handed over the National Flag to the Seychelles Defense Force Flag bearers.

The Constitution Day ceremonies included musical performances by the youths, recital of poems, and reading extracts from the preamble of the Constitution of Seychelles.

Also present for the flag raising ceremonies were the Vice-President, Ahmed Afif, Mrs. Stella Afif, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Roger Mancienne, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Mr. Rony Govinden, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Anthony Fernando, Designated Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Ministers, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Hon. Bernard George, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Attorney General, Mr. Frank Ally, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ted Barbe, the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Gervais Henrie, Members of the National Assembly, Judges, Chairpersons of Constitutional Authority and Constitutional Appointees, Heads and representatives of international organisations, Dean of consular corps, members of the National Celebrations Committee, current and former speakers of the Seychelles National Youth Assembly and other distinguished Guests.