The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa


President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President today, Saturday, 17 August 2024.

The appointment has been made in view of the President’s Working Visit today to Harare, Zimbabwe, to participate in the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community.

