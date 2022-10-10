Foreign Ministry of Oman

His Excellency Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, will make an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman for several days, starting on Tuesday 11th October 2022.

During the visit, aspects of existing cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen that cooperation will be discussed.

The visit will consolidate the long-standing relations and the historic and cultural ties between the Sultanate of Oman and Zanzibar. It aims to push existing cooperation forwards towards further growth, development and prosperity in the service of the common interests of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

