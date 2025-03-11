Upon the invitation of the Chief Justice of Liberia, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on yesterday delivered remarks at the formal opening of the March 2025 Term of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia.

The event, held at the Temple of Justice, was attended by the Chief Justice, Associate Justices, members of the National Legislature, judges, magistrates, and other distinguished guests.

In his address, President Boakai reaffirmed his Administration’s commitment to the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of an independent and impartial judiciary as the foundation of Liberia’s democracy. He urged the Justices of the Supreme Court to continue dispensing justice “without fear, favor, or delay” in line with the principles enshrined in the Liberian Constitution.

The Liberian Chief Executive then expressed gratitude to Justice Youh for her dedicated service since 2022 and wished her success in her future endeavors.

Highlighting Liberia’s rich judicial history, the Liberian Leader reflected on the contributions of former Chief Justices, including Samuel Benedict, Liberia’s first Chief Justice, whose rulings helped shape the nation’s jurisprudence.

He also cited former Chief Justice Louis Arthur Grimes, who successfully defended Liberia’s sovereignty at the League of Nations as Attorney General before becoming Chief Justice.

He called on the Judiciary to uphold the legal traditions that have sustained Liberia’s democratic governance for more than a century.

The President further emphasized that the rule of law remains a key pillar of his Administration’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, pledging continued collaboration with the Judiciary to ensure an effective and well-functioning legal system.

Concluding his address, the President extended best wishes to the Supreme Court for a successful March 2025 Term and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the constitutional principle of separate but equal branches of government.