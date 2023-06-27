Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi.
President El-Sisi extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, and wished Libya and its people security, stability and prosperity.
President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Al-Menfi, expressed gratitude for the President's kind and brotherly gesture, praying Allah Almighty to return these blessed days with goodness and blessings upon Egypt and its people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.