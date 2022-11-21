The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


The Spokesman for the Presidency said President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha, on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony.

The two sides underscored the profound historical bonds the two countries and their peoples share. As agreed, the encounter would mark the beginning of developing bilateral relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.