Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat and Director of the Egyptian Military Academy Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi followed up on the latest pertinent to the “Digilians" initiative, mainly the executive procedures for joining, as the initiative is set to be operative by September 2025. The procedures reviewed included the establishment of a registration platform, the completion of the technological and engineering preparations, and the necessary infrastructure to implement the initiative on time.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology explained that the initiative is open to all young men and women, from different academic and professional disciplines, and from all governorates. The selection process will be conducted objectively. He also noted that the study will include multiple programs, including an intensive diploma, a specialized diploma, a professional master's degree, and an academic master's degree, all of which will be offered completely free of charge, including accommodation, living expenses, and training. The curriculum will include a comprehensive set of technical, personal, linguistic, life and leadership skills, in addition to freelancing skills.

President El-Sisi also reviewed the initiative's tracks, including the development of students' technical skills. Agreements are being concluded with international and local companies operating in Egypt to receive trainees in the initiative after completing the duration of theoretical study to acquire technical skills. This is while focusing on supporting them in presenting an idea for a profitable technology-based project, and participating in Egypt's digital projects. Furthermore, all trainees will be assisted in creating an account on freelancing platforms and securing practical projects.

President El-Sisi stressed the need to complete all the executive procedures related to implementing the initiative on time, while considering ways to expand the base of beneficiaries of the initiative to achieve a significant leap in the number and quality of trained personnel in the field of communications and information technology.

President El-Sisi also gave directives to cooperate with specialized entities in various technological sciences, both locally and internationally, to develop the linguistic, life, and leadership skills of Egyptian youth, in light of the state's strategy to build digital capabilities and technology-specialized cadres. The President also emphasized the importance of continuing to implement digital transformation plans and further develop the state's technological infrastructure.