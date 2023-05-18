President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Saudi Arabia to participate in the 23nd session of the Arab League Summit, which is held in Jeddah.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi’s participation at the Arab Summit was part of Egypt’s constant keenness to strengthen and develop relations with Arab States. This keenness is also part of Egypt’s role in strengthening efforts to advance the mechanisms of joint action and unity, for the benefit of all Arab peoples.
The Jeddah Summit aims to promote consultation and coordination among the Arab States on efforts to preserve the security and stability of the region and to promote Arab interests, particularly, in light of the successive changes and escalating crises at the international and regional levels.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.