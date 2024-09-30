The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion marking the 58th Independence Anniversary of that country on Monday, September 30, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, President Boakai extended warm felicitations to the Government and brotherly people of the Republic of Botswana, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name.
The Liberian leader stressed that as Botswana celebrates this significant milestone, it is his fervent hope that the enduring bond of friendship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger. He added that it is his wish that the spirit of camaraderie and collaboration will guide the paths of the two leaders as they strive for prosperity and well-being for their peoples. President Boakai then prayed that the Almighty God bestows upon His Excellency abundant wisdom and strength while empowering him as he leads his compatriots towards greater achievements and prosperity.