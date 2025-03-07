The women of Liberia will join their counterparts around the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day 2025, under the Global Theme: “Accelerate Action” and National Theme: “Accelerate Action to end Gender Based Violence and Achieve Gender Equality in Liberia” . In 1997, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 32/142 proclaiming 8th of March of each year as International Women’s Day to be observed by Member States in accordance with their historical and national traditions. The Government of Liberia, being cognizant of its obligation to ensure equal status for men and women in society without discrimination, has ratified the Convention on “The Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women”, reflecting its commitment to gender equality and equity through its national reconstruction and development program.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared, Saturday, March 8, 2025 as “International Women’s Day”, to be celebrated on Friday, March 7, 2025 throughout the territorial confines of the Republic of Liberia as a “Working Holiday”. The day marks the struggle that women around the world have made to gain equality and equal rights as well as to reflect on the changes and progress that culminated in their international endeavor. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai has requested the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, government agencies, civil society organizations and partners and NGOs concerned to execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.