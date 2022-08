His Excellency President Adama Barrow, acting under Section 76 (1) of the Constitution (1997) of the Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Monday, 15th August 2022 as a Public Holiday throughout The Gambia, in observance of the Christian feast of Assumption of Mary (Sang Marie).

President Barrow urges all Gambians to continue to adhere to the principles of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.