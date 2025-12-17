ESI Africa is thrilled to announce the release of Volume 6 of Powering Mines&Industry, addressing one of the most critical themes shaping Africa’s future: the intersection of mining, industrial power, and the global energy transition.

This volume is essential reading for professionals navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of mining, industrial electrification, and clean energy development.

Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl, Editor-in-Chief of ESI Africa, comments:

“If we want a credible energy future, we must redesign power systems around reliability, resilience, and local value creation, while recognising that mines are now a strategic energy and mineral asset in the low-carbon era.”

Available as a free downloadable PDF, the publication delivers a comprehensive analysis of the critical nexus between mining, industrial power demand, and Africa’s potential to become a global clean energy manufacturing leader.

Woven throughout the volume is a striking energy paradox: while Africa is richly endowed with the mineral resources essential for the clean energy transition, it currently captures less than 1% of the global clean energy manufacturing market.

The publication underscores a central truth: the global energy transition depends fundamentally on mining, and mining operations themselves depend on access to affordable, reliable, high-quality power. This circular relationship is explored in depth, with the volume arguing that mines must electrify intelligently, plan regionally, finance proactively, and mine responsibly in order to become key enablers of climate resilience.

Inside This Must-Read Volume

Readers will:

Explore investment trends, policy landscapes, and the role of beneficiation in capturing value onshore rather than exporting raw materials.

Headline to bookmark: From Raw Materials to Refined Returns

in capturing value onshore rather than exporting raw materials. From Raw Materials to Refined Returns Learn about the opportunity to produce low-emission commodities such as green iron and low-emissions ammonia, powered by Africa’s abundant solar and wind resources.

such as green iron and low-emissions ammonia, powered by Africa’s abundant solar and wind resources. Examine the challenges and solutions associated with integrating renewable energy into mining operations, noting that renewables currently supply only 30–40% of total mine energy demand .

Headline of interest: Renewables at Mines

associated with integrating renewable energy into mining operations, noting that renewables currently supply only . Renewables at Mines Discover four critical energy lessons from a coal mine that could save millions in revenue, highlighting hidden inefficiencies in electrical systems, Contract Demand management, and the financial impact of maintaining a high Power Factor.

that could save millions in revenue, highlighting hidden inefficiencies in electrical systems, Contract Demand management, and the financial impact of maintaining a high Power Factor. Gain insights from industry leaders on the fast-evolving commercial and industrial (C&I) energy and storage market, where private power traders and integrators are delivering cost-competitive, verified green energy solutions.

on the fast-evolving commercial and industrial (C&I) energy and storage market, where private power traders and integrators are delivering cost-competitive, verified green energy solutions. Understand why a “process approach” is key to unlocking energy efficiency in open-cast mining, moving beyond traditional conservation methods to achieve substantial economic gains.

is key to unlocking energy efficiency in open-cast mining, moving beyond traditional conservation methods to achieve substantial economic gains. Uncover five hidden truths about the minerals powering the green revolution , including: The geopolitical leverage of mid-stream processing The complexities of the “Hitchhiker Problem”, where critical minerals are tied to host-metal production Why the “Recycling Paradox” limits immediate supply

, including:

Driving Climate Resilience Through Industry

This volume delivers essential insights and expert analysis for mining and industrial stakeholders seeking to position themselves as cornerstones of climate resilience and sustainable development.

Availability

The latest volume of Powering Mines&Industry is available now as a free downloadable PDF.

Access the publication here:

https://apo-opa.co/3YtDrr8

Media Contact

Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl

Editor-in-Chief, ESI Africa

nicolette@wearevuka.com

www.ESI-Africa.com