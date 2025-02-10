The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda on the 6th February 2025 hosted a delegation from the Embassy of Egypt in Uganda for a of bilateral political consultation, aimed at further strengthening the long-standing relationship between Uganda and Egypt. The Egyptian delegation, led by Ambassador Monzer Selim, was welcomed by the Ugandan delegation, headed by Hon. Oryem Henry Okello, the Minister of state for International Affairs. With an aim of discussing issues of development and bilateral cooperation, the meeting streamlined discussions on the existing cooperation between Uganda and Egypt and explored avenues to expand their collaboration in areas of trade, investment, water health, infrastructure, and political cooperation.

Ambassador Selim, in his remarks, shared the historical ties between Egypt and Uganda, emphasizing how the relationship has evolved over decades and backed by mutual respect and shared interests. He pointed out that the cooperation between the two countries has played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of Uganda, with Egypt providing valuable support in sectors that are crucial to Uganda's growth. Specifically, the Ambassador highlighted Egypt's significant contributions to energy, food security, and water management. He emphasized that these areas have had a lasting impact on Uganda’s communities, creating opportunities for sustainable development.

One of the most notable areas of collaboration between the two countries has been Egypt’s support for infrastructure development in Uganda. Ambassador Selim took pride in sharing about the just concluded groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Akii-Bua Stadium, a project that exemplifies Egypt's commitment to enhancing Uganda's sporting infrastructure. This collaboration builds on Egypt's previous contributions to various developmental initiatives in Uganda, including the construction of water facilities, weed removal project on L. Albert and Victoria, energy projects, and agricultural developments. Ambassador Selim expressed his confidence that these projects will have a profound and enduring impact on Uganda's development, particularly in terms of job creation and economic development.

Hon. Okello, in turn, expressed Uganda's sincere appreciation for the continuous support and partnership that Egypt has provided over the years. He highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration in advancing Uganda’s development agenda, particularly in the areas of energy, water, and food security, all of which are critical to the realization of Uganda’s long-term development. Hon. Okello also emphasized the need for continued engagement between the two countries to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and other key sectors. He noted that Egypt's experience in sectors such as agriculture and WASH development presents a valuable opportunity for Uganda to learn and grow through technical cooperation.

The consultations also focused on deepening trade and investment relations between Uganda and Egypt. Both sides acknowledged the untapped potential in expanding bilateral trade, with a focus on sectors such as agriculture, man facturing, infrastructure, and water development projects. Hon. Okello proposed that both governments explore new avenues to foster increased trade between the two countries, as well as implement policies to create a more conducive environment for investment. Both delegations agreed that a more integrated approach to economic cooperation could contribute significantly to the sustainable economic growth of both nations, and by extension, the entire region.

An important aspect of the discussions was the exploration of opportunities for enhanced people-to-people interactions. Ambassador Selim proposed that both countries work together to implement programs that facilitate capacity building exchanges, technical training, and the sharing of knowledge in various fields such as medicine, agriculture, water and energy security. Minister Okello also emphasized the value of such programs, noting that they could foster stronger ties between the people of Uganda and Egypt while also building a foundation for future cooperation in diverse sectors.

Both delegations also discussed the broader regional context of how Uganda and Egypt can work together to address shared challenges facing Africa. These include issues such as regional security, and the promotion of peace and stability across the continent. The discussions highlighted the importance of a unified African approach to solving these challenges, with Uganda and Egypt reaffirming their commitment to working together within regional and continental frameworks.

The bilateral political consultations between Uganda and Egypt have laid a solid foundation for continued collaboration in key areas of mutual interest. The discussions revealed a shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties and creating tangible opportunities for growth and development. Both nations have acknowledged the strategic importance of enhancing cooperation in sectors such as trade, food, water, energy and regional security. The partnership between Uganda and Egypt is a model for African cooperation, demonstrating how two nations, with a history of collaboration, can come together to tackle common challenges and harness their collective strengths.