The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has sincerely welcomed the information that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has, through intelligence-led operations across the country, seized 155 illegal firearms over the past week. “While the 155 illegal firearms represent a drop in the ocean in the context of the scourge of illegal firearms that continue to be in circulation, the seizure is testament to the realisation by the SAPS of this ongoing challenge and a tangible proof that action is being taken to remedy this scourge. Also, the seizures show the value of disruptive and intelligence-led operations in the fight against crime,” Mr Cameron said. It is worth highlighting, Mr Cameron noted, that until the SAPS optimally utilises the might and prowess of the Intelligence Services, these small victories will not gather momentum and create the necessary ripple effect needed to stop crime and criminality. Furthermore, while it is commendable that 14 165 suspects were arrested, these arrests will remain meaningless if they are not followed up with effective criminal prosecution and incarceration. “Illegal firearms continue to be the leading weapon of choice for violent crime in the country and concerted effort must be made to remove them from our streets. This cannot continue to be a talking point; action is long overdue,” Mr Cameron emphasised. Mr Cameron also congratulated the Western Cape police for ensuring the seizure of 38 handguns in the province. In a province hugely affected by gang violence and wanton killing, the removal of these firearms has contributed to the saving of life. Mr Cameron also commended the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team for rescuing an Ethiopian businessman from a kidnaping ring in Johannesburg. The upward trend in kidnappings requires decisive intervention and capacitation of the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team is one way of tackling the scourge and ensuring safety and security for all. The Chairperson underscored his belief that the rescue will highlight the SAPS’ willingness to uproot this scourge wherever it rears its head.

